‘Urban Turf Wars’ to unleash mixed martial arts bouts on Nov. 22

The mixed martial arts athletes who will compete in a tournament organized by Urban Gladiators Fight League | Contributed photo from UGFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eleven matches will make up the Cebuano fight card in the “Urban Turf Wars” of the Urban Gladiators Fight League on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The matches will be held in the International Eucharistic Convention Center.

The event, organized by a group of passionate local mixed martial arts (MMA) advocates, brings together some of Cebu’s top fighters in a showcase of mixed disciplines built around full-contact action.

Headlining the card is a 165-pound kickboxing showdown between Vagabond MMA/Deftac’s Mike Bunag and Mamba Muay Thai’s Jeran Eleccion.

In the co-main event, Bunag’s teammate Marcus Congmon battles Tiger Muay Thai Bohol’s Div Boja in a 155-pound MMA clash.

Another featured bout pits Yaw-Yan ArDigma standout Renante “Flash” Noblefranca against John Ver Espra, a former kickboxer who shifted to the professional boxing ranks.

Noblefranca is coming off a victory in Zamboanga del Norte last June, a win that helped revive Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu after several quiet years.

Espra enters the fight with a 5-3 record, including two knockouts.

Adding more excitement to the card is the presence of former MMA star and now coach Ole Laursen, who will corner Icelandic fighter Thor Thorsson and Jerrold Flores.

Thorsson takes on Red Joshua Gurrea, while Flores faces Mc Clint Torres, both in MMA bouts.

Rounding out the lineup are Jestoni Borres vs. Rio Saoy (grappling), Zen Pacible vs. Stephen Veliganio (MMA), Albert Espinosa vs. Cyril Toledo (kickboxing), Castiel Castro vs. Ariel Oliveros (MMA), Jehiel Frasco vs. Rodel Ruite (MMA), and Emman Salas vs. Matthew Sagarino (MMA).

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