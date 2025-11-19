Philippine football team blanks Maldives 2–0 in Asian Cup qualifier

Sandro Reyes (6) of the Philippines in action during their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers game against Maldives.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team secured a solid 2-0 win over Maldives in their campaign for the Asian Cup.

The Philippines triumphed in the group A qualifiers final round at the Maldives National Football Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The win pushed the Philippine team to 13 points, tying with Tajikistan in the tournament organized by the Asian Football Confederation.

The two sides will meet on March 31 to determine the group winner and the lone Asian Cup qualifier ticket.

Schneider, Reyes score

Randy Schneider almost gave the Philippines its first real chance in the 11th minute when he drove down the left flank, cut inside and unleashed a curling shot from the edge of the box.

Maldives keeper Mohamed Faisal reacted in time to parry it away.

The hosts, coming off a 4-1 defeat in their previous outing, held on until the 24th minute when Jefferson Tabinas slipped in unmarked at the far right post and nodded the ball past a scrambling Faisal to give the Philippines a 1-0 lead.

The visitors nearly doubled the advantage midway through the first half, but Faisal deflected another attempt on Andre Leipold’s low header from just outside the six-yard box.

The second goal felt inevitable, and it arrived at the 40th minute.

Sandro Reyes controlled a pass from Javier Gayoso, spun around Maldives captain Samooh Ali and placed a composed shot into the far right corner, out of Faisal’s reach.

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