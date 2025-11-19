IBF lightweight champion Laurente to face Indian newcomer

Criztian Pitt Laurente | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Criztian Pitt “Golden Boy” Laurente is set to fight in Thailand for the first time.

Laurente will take on Indian prospect Sagar Singh in a six-round tune-up bout on Nov. 29 in the Thai capital Bangkok.

Laurente, the current Pan Pacific lightweight champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), joins the undercard of a Highland Boxing Team promotion tournament.

This is part of the activities for the 63rd World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention and the inaugural WBC Muay Thai Convention.

The 25-year-old Sanman standout comes in as the clear favorite with an unbeaten record of 15 wins, including nine knockouts.

He has stopped three of his last five opponents while picking up both the IBF regional crown and the Philippine super featherweight title along the way.

Laurente last fought in General Santos City, where he earned a unanimous decision over Indonesian Hebi Marapu to secure the IBF regional belt.

Singh, meanwhile, heads into the fight with a clean 3-0 card.

All his victories came against fellow Indians, two by knockout.

This bout marks his first appearance outside his home country.

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