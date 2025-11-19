Naga supervisor found dead inside rented room

A supervisor of a container van company was found lifeless inside his rented room in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old company supervisor was found dead inside his rented room in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga on Monday, November 17.

On Wednesday, November 19, the cremated remains of Apolinar Lamoste Montebon was formally turned over by the police to his family.

The victim was discovered on Monday afternoon, November 17, after his coworkers grew concerned when he could not be reached throughout the day.

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Found dead inside rented room

Police said a colleague, identified as Joseph Camaongey, first attempted to contact him early that morning, but repeated calls went unanswered.

By around 1:30 p.m., Camaongey and other coworkers proceeded to Montebon’s boarding house to check on him.

They found his room locked from the inside and noticed the absence of his usual loud snoring, which they said was typical when he slept.

Unable to get a response, they slipped a cellphone through an opening and took a photo inside the room. The image showed Montebon lying motionless, prompting them to call police.

Responding officers and Scene of Crime Operatives (SOCO) personnel inspected the room.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Jake Catane, the investigator on the case, said Montebon was believed to have died in his sleep, with a possible heart attack cited as the suspected cause.

Family waives autopsy

An autopsy was initially recommended, but the victim’s family declined and signed a waiver.

Catane noted that relatives believed Montebon may have been overfatigued, as he reportedly worked as a supervisor at a container van company while also taking side jobs as a ride-hailing driver.

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Police said the victim had no known health issues reported to them, but colleagues shared that he frequently snored heavily — a detail that raised their suspicion when they heard nothing from inside the room.

Montebon had been alone in the boarding house during the weekend, as most of his coworkers had gone home. He was found on Monday, their first workday of the week.

With the family’s decision against an autopsy, investigators said the case remains classified as a natural death pending any new information.

As of Wednesday, Montebon’s cremated remains have been fully released to his relatives, who are handling the final arrangements.

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