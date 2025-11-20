Feel the magic of the holiday season at Belcris House

The spirit of Christmas arrived early this year at Belcris Foods Inc. with a heartwarming initiative that places community and creativity at the center of the holiday season.

Purchase any Belcris ham and their Christmas Packages, offering a bundle of holiday feasts in one bag. Enjoy a holiday classic while directly contributing to a brighter future for children in need.

The company launched “Pasko sa Kabataan” Eco Bag Design Contest, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project that transforms a simple shopping bag into a canvas for hope, resilience, and festive cheer.

This event, now a cornerstone of the company’s holiday tradition, brings together art, commerce, and charity in a celebration of young talent and community support.

In a meaningful partnership with C.U.R.E. Foundation, Inc. and My Bonita Home for Girls, Belcris invited children from these organizations to share their vision of Christmas. The contest tasked children from both organizations to illustrate what the season means to them, encouraging drawings and paintings filled with personal messages and festive visuals.

This initiative becomes a platform for voices that are often unheard, giving children who have faced abuse, abandonment, or displacement a chance to express themselves and contribute to a cause that directly supports them.

Canvas of hope

The contest, which ran from July 1 to July 15, 2025, captured the imaginations of many young participants. The challenge was simple: design a piece of art that embodies the Christmas spirit.

The stakes, however, were significant. Beyond the generous cash prizes of P10,000 for the winner, P8,000 for the first runner-up, and P5,000 for the second runner-up, the true prize was the opportunity for the winning artwork to become the official design of the 2025 Belcris Eco Bag.

This year, the talent from C.U.R.E. Foundation secured both first and second place. The third-place artwork was a beautiful collaborative effort, featuring contributions from children of both C.U.R.E. Foundation and My Bonita Home for Girls.

The final design chosen for the eco bag is a thoughtful combination of elements from all three winning pieces, creating a unified visual that represents the collective spirit and creativity of the participants.

The awarding ceremony, attended by key figures from Belcris Foods Inc., including Rosalinda Tomongha, AVP for Plant Operations, and Jing Gabilan, Group Sales Manager, had the honor of presenting the awards to the winners from the C.U.R.E. Foundation. Meanwhile, Jessie Louie Viovicente, Senior Manager for Plant Operations, and Orly Pino, Finance Manager, celebrated with the young artists from My Bonita Home for Girls.

More than a bag

As Gerson Tyler Un, son of Belcris’s owner, expressed in a moving closing speech, the initiative is about building bridges. “Abuse is something no child should ever experience. A refusal to be defined by them reminds us that the smallest voices can speak the loudest truth. The top three winners today will have their work featured on our eco bags. And that’s not just an honor; it’s a bridge.”

This upcoming Christmas, make your family meal more meaningful with Belcris. Purchase any Belcris ham and their Christmas Packages, offering a bundle of holiday feasts in one bag. Enjoy a holiday classic while directly contributing to a brighter future for children in need.