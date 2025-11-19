Cordova draws barangays into contingency planning for emergencies

Youth and barangay officials join a Barangay Contingency Plan-Making session the Municipality of ?Cordova convened on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. | Municipality of Cordova/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Municipality of Cordova, through its Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), initiated a Barangay Contingency Plan-Making session on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

The activity was meant to enable the municipality to design a timely, effective, and appropriate emergency response to specific potential events or emerging situations.

MDRRMO head Fred Anlocotan organized the activity, which Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, barangay officials, and municipal employees attended.

The Barangay Contingency Plan is a hazard-specific, written plan that identifies potential hazards like typhoons, floods, fire incidents, earthquake, storm surge, as well as human-induced hazards.

Next: Early warning systems for Cordova

This will then become a reference for developing response strategies that will include defining roles for the barangay’s disaster risk reduction management committee (BDRRMC) and community members.

“After, we will then establish early warning systems and identify evacuation routes and centers, and secure the necessary resources. Of course, the plan must be communicated to the community for awareness,” Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan said.

READ: Foreign aid pours for Tino-stricken areas in Cebu

As chairman of the Local DRRM Council (LDRRMC), Mayor Suan heads the entity that approves, monitors, reviews, and evaluates the implementation of local DRRM plans, which include the barangay plans.

“My role is one of overall leadership and coordination at the municipal level, providing support, direction, and resources to the barangays,” he added.

Disaster contingency planning at the barangay level

Local governments are mandated to create a Barangay Contingency Plan through its Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee, as spelled out in the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

Cordova has 13 barangays. It was one of 447 municipalities and cities across nine regions that Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) affected last Nov. 4, when the typhoon unleashed landslides and floods that damaged more than 312,000 houses in different regions.

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