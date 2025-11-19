Access, disposal issues challenge post-Typhoon Tino cleanup in Mandaue City

Cleanup operations continue with the suctioning of floodwater in Sitio Grancena, Barangay Opao, Mandaue City, two weeks after Typhoon Tino. | Mandaue City Public Affairs Office photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City continues to strengthen its suctioning and clearing operations two weeks after Typhoon Tino.

While cleanup crews have made much progress, a few interior portions, including areas in Barangay Umapad and Sitio Grancena in Barangay Opao, still have floodwater. Garbage and debris also remain in interior areas of some barangays.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the city has been working continuously, beginning with major roads, to restore mobility and access to essential services.

In Barangay Opao, clearing teams are addressing drainage obstructions left behind by thick mud and debris that the floodwaters had brought in.

Some areas remain waterlogged because the drainage system is fully blocked, preventing water from receding even after suctioning crews have done their work.

Drainage systems blocked by mud

“Bisan pa man gud og nasuction na nato ang tubig wala man sad tay ka labayan. So mobalik ra gihapon ato nga area nila. Pareha diri sa Barangay Opao, wala’y kalusotan sa tubig kay na block na iyang drainage, na puno na ug lapok (Even though the water has been suctioned, we have nowhere to dispose of it. So some of it returns. In Barangay Opao, the water can’t pass through because the drainage system is blocked and full of mud),” the mayor said.

He added that five houses in Sitio Grancena had been built directly along a waterway, contributing to a sluggish water flow. The City Government is assessing the area, though the removal or adjustment of these structures will take time.

READ: Tino killed 1 from Mandaue, officials cite early evacuation

Access also remains a challenge. Some interior portions have narrow passages where large equipment, such as payloaders and dump trucks, cannot enter. Still, Ouano assured residents that post-typhoon cleanup teams are being deployed.

To accelerate clearing operations, the city has deployed additional heavy equipment and tapped private contractors. Two newly acquired units are already in use, with more rented dump trucks and a payloader arriving.

Cash-for-work program for 1,200 Mandaue City residents

“Mangayo lang jud ko ug gamayng pagsabot. We’re doing everything we can, sakto sa mga equipment, dili lang jud dayun maabot sa interior portions kay daghan-daghan pa gyud and dili sad gyud madala ug isa ka adlaw lang (I’m asking for a little understanding. We have the right equipment but cannot reach some interior portions at once because there’s so much to do. We cannot clean everything up in just a day),” said Ouano.

Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are also assisting in the post-typhoon operations on bridges and interior sites in Alang-Alang, Umapad, and Opao, three of the city’s 27 barangays.

Mandaue remains under a state of calamity, which allows the city to continue mobilizing equipment and workers.

READ: Mandaue to be placed under state of calamity

To further support the clearing of interior communities, the city is launching a cash-for-work program in 10 affected barangays.

Backed by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the program will employ around 1,200 residents for 10 days—helping speed up community cleanup while providing financial assistance to families recovering from the floods.

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