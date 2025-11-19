Armed suspect shot in Carreta; drugs recovered, multiple warrants confirmed

An armed suspect who resisted arrest was shot by Mabolo police and declared dead on arrival at Cebu City Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 17. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An armed suspect shot by Mabolo police in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City, remains the subject of ongoing investigations after authorities recovered illegal drugs and confirmed he had multiple outstanding warrants, police said Wednesday, Nov. 19.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, officer-in-charge of Mabolo Police Station, said that the man was immediately brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but was declared dead on arrival due to excessive loss of blood.

At least 12 sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 2.4 grams with an estimated street value of ₱16,320 were recovered from the man during a postmortem examination.

Recent police investigations also revealed that the suspect had at least four outstanding warrants for various crimes, including illegal drugs and theft, all in Cebu City.

Armed person alarm

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Monday, November 17, when the Mabolo Police Station received a report of an armed person in Sitio Back Sugbutel.

Responding officers encountered the suspect, identified as 51-year-old alias “Titing,” who allegedly brandished a .45-caliber pistol.

Upon sensing the authorities, the suspect fled.

“Nangutana man ang atoang mga pulis og naa ba’y lalaki nga nagpakita sa iyahang pusil, nanghulga sa iyahang mga kauban, mga silingan niya. Nakakutob siguro siya, nakabantay nga police ang nangutana, mao to nagnilayugay sila, gibunot niya iyahang pusil. Maayo gani, wala ni nibuto (Our officers had asked if anyone had seen a man brandishing a gun or threatening his neighbors. He must have noticed and thought they were police officers, and that’s when they began grappling. He drew out his gun, but fortunately, it didn’t go off),” Gingoyon said.

After he continued to resist, the police shot him in self-defense, wounding his lower extremities.

Active in the local illegal drug trade

Authorities are still corroborating reports from confidential informants that the suspect had remained active in the local illegal drug trade up until the time of the incident.

Gingoyon said that the suspect’s cellphone, which could have provided additional leads, was not recovered.

The Mabolo Police Station has filed the necessary reports and is coordinating with other law enforcement units to follow up on the man’s previous cases and any related criminal networks.

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