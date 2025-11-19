CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar past DBTC in dominant win

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles players (in white jerseys) battle for possession against DBTC players. | CDN Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles flexed their championship pedigree with a commanding 79-59 victory over the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on Wednesday, November 19, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win gave the defending high school champions their fifth victory in Cesafi Season 25, improving their record to 5-1 and securing the No. 2 spot in the standings.

DBTC, meanwhile, suffered back-to-back losses in just three days after falling to the CIT-U Junior Wildcats on Monday, dropping the Greywolves to 1-6 and second to last in the team rankings.

READ: CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar to fourth straight win, rout BC by 38

Center Jacob Lacson dominated the paint for SHS-AdC, posting a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double with two blocks. Filling in for absent scorer Lian Kent Basa, Henry Kristoffer Suico led all scorers with 15 points, along with five assists, two steals, and two rebounds.

Gabriel Gonzales and Benj Anthony Chua combined for 17 points and eight rebounds apiece, helping the Magis Eagles control the boards, 55-38, and dominate the paint, 64-30.

The defending champs also capitalized on DBTC’s miscues, scoring 28 points off turnovers while leading in second-chance points (21-8), fastbreak points (21-13), and bench production (43-20).

SHS-AdC pulled away by as many as 29 points, 75-46, before closing out the win. For DBTC, Lord Adriel Sasuman led with 11 points, while Daniel Cerilles Jr., Jasheed Ybarra, and Paul Abangan each added 10 points.

ALSO READ: CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats dominate DBTC as league resumes

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