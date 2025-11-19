Thieves steal Kaye Abad’s bag, passports in Las Vegas

Kaye Abad reports the loss of her bag, along with her two passports and other valuables, to the Las Vegas police. | Kaye Abad/FB

Kaye Abad lamented how her family’s Las Vegas trip turned into an unfortunate experience after she fell victim to thieves.

The celebrity mom, who was with her husband Paul Jake Castillo and their two sons, narrated the incident through her Facebook page on Wednesday, Nov. 19. She included in her post a photo of herself at the police station.

“We went to Vegas para magbakasyon and isuroy ang kids (to have a vacation and to tour the kids). Never did I think that one of the places I’d end up visiting was the police station,” she wrote in the caption.

“My bag was stolen inside the car, with all my IDs and two passports. We just had lunch for one hour,” she continued. She advised her social media followers to not leave their valuable belongings inside their car during such instances.

While regrettable, the experience was also a “lesson learned,” she wrote.

“I still believe that everything happens for a reason,” she added. “Kung ano man ang reason Niya, iniisip ko na lang everything can be replaced (Whatever His reason is, I believe that everything can be replaced). [What’s important is] my family is safe. God is good.”

Abad has yet to give an update on whether the authorities had a lead on the thieves who took her belongings. /edv