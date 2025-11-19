Ahtisa Manalo Wows in Miss Universe 2025 Swimsuit Runway

Ahtisa Manalo stuns in a blue swimsuit on the 74th Miss Universe 2025 runway in Thailand. | Screen grabbed from Road to Beauty

Ahtisa Manalo shone bright during the swimsuit preliminary round of the 74th Miss Universe on Wednesday evening, Nov. 19, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Philippine bet confidently strutted on the runway in a striking blue two-piece swimsuit, turning heads with her poise, elegance, and radiant presence.

She completed her look with loose waves, gold dangling earrings, and nude heels, exuding effortless glamour onstage.

READ: Miss Universe 2025: Live updates

The evening gown preliminary competition will follow immediately after the swimsuit runway.

Earlier in the day, Ahtisa also dazzled as a “festival queen” during the national costume competition.

She wore a Mak Tumang creation featuring a flesh-colored Filipiniana top, a colorful wide skirt, and a green-and-gold headpiece adorned with gold and colorful beads.

READ: Ahtisa Manalo shines in “Festejada” at Miss Universe national costume Show

The coronation night will take place on Friday, November 21 at the Impact Muang Thong Thani Arena in Bangkok.

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