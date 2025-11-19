Miss Universe Persia Sahar Biniaz alleges pageant ‘is all about money’

Miss Universe Persia 2025 Sahar Biniaz. Image: Instagram/@saharbiniaz

Persian beauty queen Sahar Biniaz claimed that the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has been more focused on profit than on supporting its candidates, saying she was even barred from speaking out on issues important to her country.

Biniaz, who was supposed to represent Persia, announced her withdrawal from the global tilt last October after her director was detained while visiting Iran. A month later, she took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to explain the reason behind her resignation.

“I no longer wanted to compete even though I worked so hard for this opportunity because I got to see many things that didn’t align with my value system. Prior to going for Miss Universe, I wanted to represent my original country which is Iran, Persia,” she said, reiterating that she joined the pageant to showcase women from her country on a global scale.

However, Biniaz said she realized that the global tilt is “not what it used to be” after she was told by an unidentified source that the MUO would allegedly select candidates who can bring “more money” into the organization.

“I realized that there are deep rooted [hints that are] all-about financial gain. With Miss Universe, I was told by someone within the organization that works with them that if you would like place to really well this year and win, the more money you’re able to bring into Miss Universe Organization, the more you’ll place,” she said.

“Right away, I shut it down… if it’s all about that, let’s make it into a charity event and make people donate money. This is not what I signed up for,” she continued.

After turning down the idea, the beauty queen said she was “excluded from different things,” while also accusing its owner of hosting one-on-one meetings with select candidates.

“They started excluding me from different things. For example, the owner of Miss Universe, he had an one-on-one meeting with different contestants at his office in Mexico,” she said. “Me and my national director, we had asked for five months continuously, over and over, again and again, can we meet with the owner, and every time, it was shut down.”

READ: At 40, former Miss Universe Canada crowned Miss Universe Persia 2025

Biniaz didn’t identify which owner she was referring to, however, it can be noted that MUO president Raul Rocha is based in Mexico. She also alleged that there was a gala event where certain candidates were the only ones invited.

“There was also a gala in Miami where only certain countries were invited to. Whoever brings more money and more context to the owner, the better those contestants will place… this organization is not about women empowerment,” she added.

In her statement, Biniaz also claimed that she was also prohibited from “talking about women, life, and freedom,” and was allegedly forced by a certain someone from the MUO to “brush it under the carpet.”

The beauty queen further alleged that the MUO “did zero” to help her national director when the latter was detained in Iran.

“My final straw was my national director getting detained in Iran. I couldn’t talk much about [what’s happening] to her and I don’t want to say anything that will get her in trouble but with that said, the Miss Universe Organization did zero to help her out,” she said.

The global tilt has yet to respond to Biniaz’s claims, as of this writing.

Biniaz’s statement adds to the growing list of controversies hounding the MUO since it kicked off in its host country in Bangkok, Thailand.

The MUO was previously in hot water after VP for Asiana Nawat Itsaragrisil humiliated Mexican beauty queen Fatima Bosch at a sashing event, which he eventually apologized for. At the same time, the global tilt also finds itself in a power struggle between Itsaragrisil and Rocha.

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