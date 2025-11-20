Lotto draw results, November 19, 2025
Check out the lotto draw results of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for Wednesday, November 19, 2025.
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PCSO Lotto games
The PCSO holds five 6-pick number games, the Lotto 6/42, MegaLotto 6/45, SuperLotto 6/49 GrandLotto 6/55 and UltraLotto 6/58 at ₱20.00 per combination.
All of these number games can be played using the system play (systems 7 to 12), 5 Roll, and Lucky Pick.
The Lotto 6/42 is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and has an initial jackpot prize of ₱6,000,000.
The MegaLotto 6/45 is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with the initial jackpot prize of ₱9,000,000.
The SuperLotto 6/49, which has an initial jackpot prize of ₱16,000,000, is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
The GrandLotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with the initial jackpot prize of ₱30,000,000.
The UltraLotto 6/58 is drawn on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with ₱50,000,000 as the initial jackpot prize.
Source: PCSO
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