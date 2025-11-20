Cesafi: Gabines drops 24 as Benedicto College Cheetahs rout USC Warriors

BC Cheetahs’ Serge Gabines (28) goes for a difficult shot in their Cesafi Season 25 game. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs didn’t just get even. They buried the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in an 82-58 statement win in Cesafi Season 25 on Wednesday night, November 19, at the Cebu Coliseum, erasing the sting of their first-round loss.

Serge Gabines led the charge with a game-high 24 points on a scorching 10-of-12 clip, good for 83 percent shooting. He added seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist in a performance worthy of a league leader. He also helped ignite BC’s three-point barrage, drilling two of the team’s 10 makes from deep as the Cheetahs went 10-of-21 from beyond the arc.

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Den Rick Orgong chipped in 10 points along with four assists, three rebounds, and a block, while Andrian Jay Tonacao and Junil Bulan combined for 15 more. The win lifted Benedicto to 7-2, keeping them at the No. 2 spot. USC, meanwhile, slid to 4-5 at No. 4.

It was the exact kind of payback the Cheetahs wanted after dropping their first-round meeting on October 9.

James Paolo Gica paced the Warriors with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Kyle Maglinte added 11, but USC struggled all night, hitting just 22 of 66 shots. Benedicto, on the other hand, knocked down 34 of 63 attempts for a sharp 54 percent.

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BC set the tone early with a 9-0 burst, attacking the lane relentlessly until Joseph Calafoto finally broke USC’s silence with a jumper. The Cheetahs kept the pressure on, and Gabines’ three early in the second quarter stretched the lead to 25-13.

Gabines poured in 15 points in that second period alone. Tonacao followed with back-to-back threes, pushing the margin to a commanding 48-28 at halftime.

USC tried to chip away, but every run had an answer. Benedicto entered the fourth quarter up 65-44 and never let the Warriors sniff a comeback.

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The Cheetahs controlled the interior with a 46-22 edge in paint points and got plenty of help from the second unit, which delivered 38 points to USC’s 26. They also pushed the pace effectively, winning the transition battle 17-9. On the boards, USC held a slight 44-43 edge, but it wasn’t nearly enough to slow BC’s momentum.

Benedicto looks to collect win No. 8 and extend its streak to four when it faces the struggling University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons on Saturday, November 22 at 5 PM.

USC aims to rebound on Sunday, November 23 against the CIT-U Wildcats at 3:30 PM.

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