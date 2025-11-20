Amihan, ITCZ, shear line to bring rains across PH Thursday

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Three weather systems will bring rain in most parts of the country on Thursday, as the weather bureau issues a heavy rainfall outlook in Apayao and Cagayan provinces.

In its bulletin issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting southern Mindanao, the shear line in the eastern section of northern Luzon, and the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, the rest of northern Luzon.

READ: Pagasa declares onset of ‘amihan’ season

Due to the ITCZ, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan will get cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms to the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Aurora.

Batanes and Ilocos Norte will get cloudy skies with rain due to the northeast monsoon.

READ: 4 weather systems to drench PH Wednesday

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the easterlies.

In a separate heavy rainfall outlook due to the shear line, the weather bureau’s forecast rainfall in Apayao and Cagayan is at 50-100 mm on Thursday and Friday.

This would result in possible localized flooding in areas that are urbanized, low-lying or near rivers. Landslide possible in highly susceptible areas, according to the weather bureau. (PNA)

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