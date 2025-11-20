‘Trillion Peso March’ on Nov. 30: PNP prepares its personnel

RALLY AT THE PARK. Thousands of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) members gather at the Rizal Park in Manila on Sunday (Nov. 16, 2025) for a rally that was supposed to end on Tuesday (Nov. 18) but was cut short on Monday night (Nov. 17). The Philippine National Police said on Wednesday (Nov. 19, 2025) they are preparing for the Nov. 30 rally next. (Photo courtesy of Manila PIO)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it is intensifying preparations for the anticipated nationwide “Trillion Peso March” set on Nov. 30, on the heels of the peaceful conclusion of the anti-corruption rallies held by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC)

In a statement, acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the security plan they used for the two-day INC protest will serve as the blueprint for the one they will use for the upcoming mass demonstration organized by church groups, civil society organizations, and other groups in response to alleged corruption in government flood control infrastructure projects.

READ: Trillion Peso March: 700 join Cebu’s anti-corruption rally; 400 cops deployed

“Katatapos nga lang nitong INC protest at ito namang Trillion Peso March ang ating pagtutuunan ng pansin. Mayroon tayong sapat na tauhan at kagamitan upang masiguro ang kaayusan at kaligtasan ng lahat ng mamamayan (The INC protest just ended and we will focus on the Trillion Peso March next. We have enough personnel and equipment to ensure the order and safety of all citizens). Coordination with local government units and organizers is ongoing to guarantee that the event proceeds smoothly and peacefully,” he said.

“We are ready for the Trillion Peso March. Our approach is clear—maximum tolerance for those peacefully exercising their rights, and zero tolerance for any form of violence or unlawful activity. We urge all participants to follow instructions from our personnel, respect fellow participants, and help us maintain a safe and orderly environment,” he added.

READ: Day 2 of INC rally in Manila crowd swells from 300,000 to 600,000

The PNP’s operational readiness for the rally includes pre-deployment of personnel, medical assistance teams, and close coordination with local government units to ensure swift response to any emergencies. “Our goal is zero violence, zero untoward incidents, and a safe environment for everyone,” said Nartatez.

He noted potential threats, including crowd congestion, road accidents, and isolated incidents of lawless behavior like the violent protest at Ayala Bridge and Mendiola in Manila on Sept. 21. To mitigate these threats, the PNP has set up multiple checkpoints, rapid response teams, and coordinated closely with emergency services.

“We learned a lot from the recent rally, and we are applying those lessons. Our personnel are ready and alert,” he said.

READ: INC rally shows group remains a ‘formidable political force’

The PNP reminded motorists and nearby communities to anticipate heavier traffic and plan alternative routes based on the official advisories for security checkpoints and traffic adjustments that the PNP will be coming out with.

For his part, PNP Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, highlighted the importance of public cooperation, saying, “We want everyone to enjoy their right to participate without fear. Our message is simple, cooperate with our security measures, avoid bringing prohibited items, and always prioritize safety.” (PNA)

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