Nov. 30 Luneta rally: Marcos, Duterte defenders not welcome, says Casiño.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Chairperson Teddy Casiño (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)

MANILA, Philippines — Organizers of the “Baha sa Luneta 2.0” anti-corruption protest on November 30 say supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. or those calling for Vice President Sara Duterte to assume the presidency will not be welcome.

This despite the anti-corruption protest being open to the public.

Teddy Casiño, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan chairperson, made the statement during a press conference of the Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot.

READ: ‘Baha sa Luneta 2.0’ anti-corruption rally set for Nov. 30

They also organized the first “Baha sa Luneta” last September 21, condemning corruption and demanding accountability from those involved in widespread irregularities in government.

“All who are angry at corruption and seeking accountability from everyone involved, from the bottom to the top, are welcome,” Casiño said in Filipino.

“The only ones not allowed in Luneta are those defending BBM (Bongbong Marcos) and those pushing for Sara to become president. But all Filipinos are welcome. Let’s all meet on November 30,” he added.

Casiño said simultaneous protests will also be held nationwide by various sectors. Before the main program begins at 9 a.m. at Luneta Park, different groups are expected to march toward the venue.

READ: Zaldy Co drops bombshell; ‘Pure hearsay,’ says Palace

When asked what organizers would do if participants arrive with messages Casiño had deemed unwelcome, Taumbayan Ayaw sa Magnanakaw at Abusado Network Alliance convenor David San Juan said such individuals are unlikely to show up.

“Those who support corrupt politicians only say they’ll attend, but in reality, they won’t. They know that the November 30 protest is calling for all involved to be held accountable—and that includes their idols,” San Juan said.

READ: After Zaldy Co tags him in flood mess, Marcos urged anew to resign

“If they do show up and their chants disrupt the program or incite others, our marshals may escort them out to prevent any trouble,” he added.

During the start of the United People’s Initiative protest on November 16, rallyists urged Marcos to resign following former lawmaker Zaldy Co’s claim that Marcos and his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, were behind the P100-billion insertions in the 2025 national budget.

The Palace has dismissed Co’s allegations as “hearsay.” /mcm

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