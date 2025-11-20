Mayor of the Night: Clearer documents for 34-month office lease sought

FILE: A glimpse at the facade of the Cebu City Hall. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The finance committee here urged Mayor Nestor Archival to present clear justification, complete documentation, and full compliance with national procurement rules before it can authorize a proposed 34-month lease for the “Mayor of the Night” service hub at IT Park.

In a committee report transmitted to the Sangguniang Panlungsod earlier this week, Committee Chairman Councilor Dave Tumulak said the proposed multi-year rental contract, amounting to P12,501,144 from 2026 to 2028, must strictly follow Section 9.1.4 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 12009, the New Government Procurement Act.

The lease is sought by the Office of the Mayor to house the city’s first-ever 24/7 government service center, known as the “Mayor of the Night” program.

READ: ‘Mayor of the Night’: Archival officially formalizes program

The committee emphasized that failure to meet the IRR’s requirements, particularly on the Multi-Year Contracting Authority (MYCA), could expose the city to audit disallowances.

Multi-year contract requires MYCA

The report, endorsed by Tumulak, outlined key compliance points under Section 9 of RA 12009:

Procuring entities must secure an MYCA before initiating any multi-year procurement.

The MYCA must be approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) or the appropriate oversight body.

The approved total project cost under the MYCA will serve as the Approved Budget for the Contract (ABC).

The requirement ensures long-term contracts remain fiscally sound, transparent, and aligned with future budget capacity.

No multi-year contract is considered legal or binding without a valid MYCA.

The committee stressed that these safeguards were mandatory for all long-term lease agreements, including the 34-month rental proposed for the Mayor of the Night hub.

READ: Zubiri upbeat on Arta-Ombudsman pact vs red tape

Legal review required

Aside from MYCA compliance, the committee also recommended that the proposed contract be subjected to review by the Office of the City Legal Officer before submission to the City Council for approval.

“In view of the foregoing,” the committee report stated, it is resolved to approve the report and to furnish a copy to the proponent, “taking into consideration the comments and observations made therein.”

READ: Archival on ‘Mayor of the Night’: ‘I don’t think it’s unconstitutional’

The proposal

The Office of the Mayor is seeking authority to lease office space at TI Park, Lahug, from Jan. 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028.

The site will serve as the one-stop center for the Mayor of the Night initiative, a program envisioned to provide extended government services for night-shift workers, particularly those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

The proposed lease includes rental fees, security deposit, advance deposit, and applicable taxes, and will be charged to Account No. 1061-1-5-02-99-050-01 (Rent Expenses).

The program and its controversies

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier signed an executive order institutionalizing the Mayor of the Night program, describing it as a “government that never sleeps” and aligned with Cebu City’s identity as the BPO Capital of the South.

The 24/7 government service hub aims to host frontline offices such as the City Treasurer, Business Permit and Licensing Office, City Health Department, and Civil Registrar. The city also hopes to bring in national agencies like SSS, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, LTO, and the NBI.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who conceptualized the program, said the title “Mayor of the Night” is symbolic and does not refer to a new government position.

However, the initiative has faced strong opposition from Councilor Jun Alcover, who questioned its legal basis and necessity.

“Una gyud unta nga i-resolve namo kung mouyon ba ang konseho nga dunay ‘Mayor of the Night’ nga programa. Pero wala pa gani mi makasabot kung unsa gyud ni, naghimo naman sila’g proposal nga worth P12 million plus for three years,” Alcover earlier said.

He also criticized the concept as “redundant,” citing that the city already has an elected mayor who is in office 24 hours a day.

Archival defends program

Archival has repeatedly defended the project, saying it is a legitimate public service initiative rather than a political move.

“This is not for Tommy (Osmeña) or any politician. This is for everyone,” the mayor said, emphasizing the need to support workers who keep the city’s economy running through the night.

He also clarified that the P12.5-million figure covers the entire three-year lease period, not a single year.

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