Cebu City told: Skip lavish Christmas parties

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local officials here will do away with lavish Christmas parties this year.

The Cebu City Council approved a resolution urging all departments and barangays to keep celebrations simple and instead channel resources toward helping communities devastated by recent disasters.

Minority Floor Leader Sisinio Andales, who authored the measure, said the city must demonstrate “empathy, prudence, and responsible governance,” echoing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s nationwide directive for government offices to adopt modest Christmas and year-end activities.

The resolution, approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod this week, aligns with Malacañang’s call for simplicity following the series of powerful earthquakes in Visayas and Mindanao, along with the destructive impact of Typhoons Tino and Uwan, which caused widespread flooding, landslides, and dozens of deaths.

READ: Flood control scams: Marcos vows no Merry Christmas for culprits

A call for solidarity

The resolution cites an earlier statement from Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, who said the President’s directive forms part of the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas initiative, a push for compassionate and mindful public service.

“President Marcos and the DBM remind all government agencies to keep Christmas and year-end celebrations simple and meaningful… with consideration for our fellow citizens who continue to rise and start anew from the many calamities that have hit the country,” Castro said in a recent press briefing.

Andales said Cebu City must take this guidance to heart.

“It is imperative for the Cebu City government to demonstrate empathy and responsible governance by avoiding extravagant holiday events,” the resolution noted, adding that resources should instead support recovery programs, calamity-hit families, and community resilience efforts.

READ: Marcos tells gov’t agencies to keep holiday parties ‘simple, meaningful’

What the resolution requires

Under the approved measure, all city government departments, offices, and barangays are urged to:

Refrain from organizing lavish Christmas and year-end celebrations;

Keep activities modest, respectful, and aligned with the spirit of solidarity;

Redirect funds toward assistance for disaster victims and community-based initiatives; and

Promote awareness among employees on celebrating the season with compassion and mindfulness.

Government workers to receive bonuses

National agencies have also moved to balance prudence with employee support.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman earlier announced that government workers nationwide will receive their year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift with the first agency payroll of November.

The DBM released P63.69 billion for year-end bonuses and P9.24 billion for the cash gift, benefitting more than 1.85 million personnel.

The bonus is equivalent to one month of basic salary, while the cash gift is granted annually to recognize government workers’ service and resilience.

Under DBM rules, employees who rendered at least four months of service from January 1 and remained in government as of October 31 qualify for the benefits.

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