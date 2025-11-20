Ellen Adarna exposes Derek Ramsay’s verbal abuse, shows 2021 recordings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ellen Adarna further exposed Derek Ramsay with his verbal abuse towards her, tracing it back it to 2021 with the earliest a month after their wedding.

In her latest Instagram story series, she revealed that Ramsay was verbally abusive through the course of their relationship, where she clipped recordings of him shouting and cursing at her.

Ellen Adarna reveals voice recordings of Derek Ramsay’s verbal abuse towards her, dating back to 2021. | Screengrabbed from Adarna/IG

READ: Ellen Adarna shares video of Derek Ramsay calling her ‘duwag,’ all talk

This was triggered after Ramsay commented in a social media posts claiming he never did it.

He said, “For your information, I never cursed my wife mam! Ellen and I would always prank each other and we never got mat at each other.”Adarna took a screenshot of the comment and later posted it with a recording of Ramsay cursing at her when she was 6-months pregnant.

READ: Ellen Adarna kaduha gipabarangay si Derek Ramsay

One of the recordings released by Adarna was about their clash on why she was quiet in certain situations especially when Ramsay was involved.

“I wish you could look at yourself in the mirror and see how you are. You’re too cool, you’re the sh*t,” he said, noting how Adarna had apparently been speaking ill of him to others and not defend him.

He added, “Grabe! Ang sarap ng pakiramdam! Ang taong mahal mo, walang masabing maganda tungkol sayo!”

(Great! What a great feeling! The person who loves you, she could not say something good about you.)

READ: Derek Ramsay on Ellen Adarna’s allegations: ‘I didn’t cheat. Never!

Adarna’s take was that the conflicts were normal especially in a relationship but cursing and shouting should not be a part of it as it might have effects to either of the two.

She said, “There are healthier ways to express anger. Going beast mode is never the solution.” Adarna also admitted that she was no exception as she sometimes would give silent treatment to people and would be the cause for people to get mad.

As she puts it, “I’m no saint and I’m not pretending to be perfect.”

Now, Adarna is in the process of collecting what she refers to as ‘resibo’s as she consults with her legal team about it.

“The reason Im exposing this is simple. behavior like this – cheating, psychological abuse, disrespect toward women should never be tolerated,” she said.

She reminded women that if they would stay silent, they would enable the behavior and she did not want that because for her, ‘women deserve safety, honesty, and respect.”

The revelations also prompted Ramsay’s exes to reach out to Adarna. They reportedly have a group chat where they share their experiences with the actor.

Adarna disclosed that she and Ramsay’s exes, who allegedly had similar or even worse experiences, agreed that she would speak up on their behalf.

“They’ve actually endured worse than I have, and they gave me their full blessing to raise the banner for all of us,” she wrote.

Netizens have also reacted strongly to the exposés, saying that Ramsay’s behavior should not be tolerated.

One wrote, “Highly likely this isn’t the first time he verbally abused her, so she recorded it this time for proof in case he denies it.”

As of this writing, Ramsay has not released a formal statement regarding the allegations made by his wife.