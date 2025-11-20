Cebu Province to get back P712M Odette housing aid after years of delay

The Dihaycos’ home after it was hit by STY Odette | contributed photo

CEBU, Philippines — The Cebu Province is finally set to receive the P712-million housing assistance that was earlier returned to the National Treasury after years of waiting and a stalled aid program that left thousands of Odette-hit families without the help they were promised.

On Thursday, November 20, the National Housing Authority (NHA) confirmed that it has approved Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s request to reinstate the unused funds — an amount intended for 72,209 households whose homes were destroyed during Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) in December 2021.

Baricuatro said NHA General Manager Joeben Tai personally informed her, following orders from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., that the funds would be released to Cebu in December 2025.

READ: Gwen Garcia blames NHA’s ‘rigid policies’ for P712M Odette aid return

The reinstatement marks a major reversal after years of gridlock stemming from disagreements between the NHA and the previous Capitol administration on how the cash should be distributed.

Baricuatro: Families must receive aid “rightfully theirs”

In her November 18 letter appealing for the reinstatement of the funds, Baricuatro assured the NHA that the new provincial administration will cooperate fully with the agency and will not impose distribution methods that contradict national guidelines.

“As the People’s Governor, I firmly believe that the affected Cebuanos deserve to receive what is rightfully theirs despite the years that have passed,” Baricuatro wrote.

Her appeal emphasized that Odette survivors have already waited far too long for assistance meant to help them rebuild their damaged and destroyed homes.

Why the P712 million was returned

NHA 7 Manager Engr. Hermes Jude Juntilo earlier confirmed that the housing aid, allocated under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), was returned to the National Treasury in 2024 after the NHA rejected the distribution plan proposed by the former Capitol administration.

These are found under EHAP guidelines:

Each qualified household with a destroyed home should receive P10,000.

Beneficiaries must come from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) list.

In Cebu Province, the list identified 72,209 qualified households.

The NHA intended to follow this approach.

However, the previous provincial administration wanted the province, not the National Housing Authority (NHA), to implement the program.

They proposed that distribution be made through the Dasig Sugbo Card, a reloadable card restricted to purchases of food or construction materials, rather than direct cash.

Additionally, they aimed to expand the coverage to over 400,000 households, including those with damaged homes, by prorating the funds so that more families could benefit.

READ: PH Odette survivors sue Shell in UK over climate damage

Juntilo said this proposal clashed with national guidelines and risked multiple legal and audit issues. He explained that “adopting the province’s method would violate EHAP﻿ guidelines, possibly leading to audit issues, accusations of fund misuse, and irregular allocation.”

He confirmed that the NHA Central Office ultimately rejected the Capitol’s request to run the program:

“Our general manager did not allow the province to handle the implementation. In the end, the funds were returned to the National Treasury.”

Super Typhoon Odette tore through Cebu on December 16, 2021, flattening homes and leaving hundreds of thousands displaced.

READ: Gwen Garcia blames NHA’s ‘rigid policies’ for P712M Odette aid return

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