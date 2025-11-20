Former ka-Siloy, veteran journalist, Max Limpag, passes away at 49

Max Limpag, 49, former Ka-Siloy, and one of Cebu’s most respected journalists, has passed away on Tuesday evening, November 18. | Photo courtesy of Max Limpag FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran Cebu journalist Max Limpag died on Tuesday evening, November 18. He was 49. His brother, Mike, confirmed the death on Wednesday, November 19.

Born on February 9, 1976, in Polomolok, South Cotabato, Limpag spent his early life in the province before completing a political science degree at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

He entered journalism in 1996 as a reporter covering Cebu City Hall for The Freeman, marking the start of a career that would influence many younger journalists.

Veteran journalist

Limpag was widely respected in Cebu’s media circle for his command of long-form and explanatory reporting, particularly on technology, local religious communities, and overseas scam operations.

His work consistently reflected a blend of accuracy, curiosity, and strong community grounding.

A key chapter of his career was his tenure with CDN Digital, where he wrote from 2017 until 2024.

His reporting helped shape the platform’s digital presence and contributed to its growth as an online news outlet.

“Max Limpag is one storyteller you would never get tired of listening to, or reading about. On point and tireless, he combines persistence and personal charm to squeeze vital information from his sources,” CDN Digital Managing Editor Rick Gabuya said.

Gabuya added that his decades-long friendship with Limpag started in The Freeman where they both started their journey as journalists.

“One of the most unforgettable experiences I had with Maxine, I call him that in jest although we also call each other “yads”, was when we were assigned by our editors to scour Cebu City’s night life for stories that were hidden and veiled by dark alleys and rundown bars. That’s when we wrote about the bag-id2x women. They were ‘retired’ sex workers who still ply their trade inside a rundown and very dark bar in downtown Cebu City, bulging bilbils and wrinkled faces, notwithstanding,” Gabuya recalled.

“The two of us were eventually called the bag-id2x boys.”

“Today, I mourn not only because I lost a colleague but also because I lost a good and very generous friend. Now that Maxine is gone, I will sorely miss the other half of the bag-id2x boys,” Gabuya said.

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Over the years, Limpag took on multiple roles across major newsrooms.

He reported for and edited publications such as The Freeman, Today, The Independent Post, SunStar Cebu, Cebu Daily News, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philstar Life, and Esquire Philippines.

His involvement in Cebu’s media landscape spanned print, online, and emerging digital formats.

He also ventured into digital innovation, co-founding InnoPub Media, a new media start-up, and MyCebu.ph, an online guide to Cebu’s heritage and tourism sites.

These initiatives were among the first to experiment with integrating technology, culture, and local information in accessible formats.

Limpag maintained a strong online presence through a personal blog he started in 2005, where he wrote about technology trends and shared insights on Cebu’s cultural landscape.

The blog earned national recognition in 2007 and 2011, including awards for both technology and sports content in the Philippine Blog Awards.

Limpag’s legacy

Colleagues remember him as a steadfast presence in Cebu media—quiet, diligent, and driven by a belief in telling stories that matter.

His work across traditional and digital news platforms leaves a legacy that continues to shape local journalism.

As of this writing, the family has yet to announce details on funeral arrangements.