UAAP: Bahay’s 21-point effort not enough as Ateneo falls to UP

Jared Bahay. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano point guard Jared Bahay did everything he could to steady Ateneo, but his 21-point performance still couldn’t stop University of the Philippines from escaping with a 79-75 comeback win in the UAAP Season 88 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The former two-time Cesafi Finals MVP from Barangay Mambaling carried the Blue Eagles in their second-half push, knocking down timely shots and fueling Ateneo’s late charge.

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He finished with a game-high 21 points, three assists, and two rebounds in what may have been one of his strongest outings of the season, though it came in a losing effort.

Ladi backed Bahay with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Eagles.

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16-point lead

Ateneo failed to preserve their 16-point lead in the second quarter and their 54-48 advantage entering the fourth.

UP came alive in the final canto behind Gerry Abadiano and Francis Nnoruka, who turned the tide with a massive 17-6 run that put the Fighting Maroons in front with just over four minutes left.

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Ateneo now 5-7

The Blue Eagles still had a chance after Kymani Ladi drilled a clutch three to cut the deficit to two with 20.5 seconds remaining, but UP sealed the win at the line.

The loss dropped Ateneo to 5-7, leaving their Final Four hopes in a tight spot. They now need to sweep their remaining games against the formidable Adamson and La Salle to stay in the race.

Abadiano led UP with 18 points, scoring 16 in the fourth quarter, while Nnoruka turned in 17 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks. The victory secured UP’s sixth straight twice-to-beat advantage and extended its winning streak over Ateneo to six games.

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