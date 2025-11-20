Marcos tapped appraisers for ‘clearer, updated’ SALN

President Bongbong Marcos | file photo

MANILA – On Thursday, the Malacañang Palace said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. included a professional appraisal in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) to give the public a clearer, and updated picture of the current value of his properties.

In a Palace briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro explained why Cuervo Appraisers Inc. was called to assess the President’s properties.

“‘Di ba mas maganda kung makikita ninyo kung ano ‘yung value, ‘yung updated value ng mga properties — mas maganda, mas maliwanag, mas transparent (Isn’t it better if you can see the updated value of the properties — better, clearer, more transparent),” Castro said.

She added that updating the value helps the public understand how much the properties are worth today.

“Mas maganda ring makita ng taumbayan kung magkano na ‘yung value ng mga properties na dating na-acquire… So dapat i-declare din (It’s better for the public to see the current value of properties bought long ago… So they should also be declared),” she said.

An “appraised” value refers to a professional estimate of how much a property is worth today, based on market conditions and conducted by a qualified appraiser.

Official SALN rules mainly require government officials to report the acquisition cost, or the original amount paid when the property was bought, for most assets, including real property.

READ: Marcos orders lifestyle checks on gov’t officials, starts with DPWH

However, officials may also include a separate professional appraisal to indicate the current fair market value of their properties.

Castro’s clarification came after Akbayan party-list publicized digital copies of the SALNs of Marcos, Vice President Sara Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and former Ombudsman Samuel Martires, amid growing calls for openness following corruption allegations involving various agencies.

In his Dec. 31, 2024 SALN, Marcos declared PHP389.36 million in total assets, including PHP247.33 million in personal properties and PHP142.02M in real properties

The attached Cuervo appraisal assessed the current market value of his assets at PHP1.375 billion.

Marcos’ declared net worth was PHP371.49 million in 2022 and PHP381.44 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, his appraised asset values were PHP960.7 million in 2022 and PHP1.157 billion in 2023. (PNA)

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