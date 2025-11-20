Argao police probe death of 58-year-old man inside own home

A 58-year-old man was found dead inside his residence in Proper Gutlang, Argao, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, November 19. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Argao Police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was found bloodied inside his residence in Proper Gutlang, Argao, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, November 19.

According to initial inquiries, the victim, identified as Rodrigo Sollano Delima, had been performing daily household chores before going inside his home on the evening of November 19.

His mother, Wilhelmena Sollano Delima, went to his house after he failed to respond following his usual evening routine of watching television. She found him bloodied and motionless near the front door.

Subsequently, a barangay personnel reported the incident to the Argao Municipal Police Station, and responding officers confirmed that Delima was already dead upon their arrival.

READ: Argao stabbing leaves one dead, one hurt

Autopsy results pending

As of Thursday, November 20, his remains lie at a funeral home in Talisay City, pending further examination.

Police Master Sergeant Christian Elijay of Argao Municipal Police Station said they are awaiting the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death:

“Nagpaabot paman sad mi sa doctor kay on process pa ang ilahang medico legal para autopsy. Dili pa gyud ma-determine ang exact cause of death.”

Although there were no immediate signs of violence or reports of gunshots in the vicinity, the investigators have not ruled out foul play, the master sergeant added.

“Nagwait pa mi og doctor for more investigation basin nya’g naa unya’y mga foul play. Either gipuspusan or either gipusil unya wala man gu’y witness nga nakadungog nga naa’y buto sa area,” Elijay said.

(“We are still waiting for the doctor so that we can investigate further. There might be foul play. Either the victim was smashed in the head or shot, although no witnesses said they heard a gunshot around the area.”)

Rodrigo’s family has already given consent for the autopsy, which is scheduled in the coming days.

Police are coordinating with the medico-legal team to complete the investigation and establish whether Delima’s death was natural or involved other factors.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and that all procedures are being conducted in coordination with the family to ensure a thorough determination of the circumstances surrounding Delima’s death.

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