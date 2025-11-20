Yellow Alert up anew for Visayas Grid Thursday

MANILA – The Visayas grid is on yellow alert anew, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, as unit 2 of Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) coal-fired power plant remains unavailable.

A yellow alert is raised when the margin between available capacity and the expected peak demand thins out.

READ: Visayas grid on yellow alert Wednesday

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), in an advisory, said available capacity in the grid is around 2,500 megawatts (MW) while peak demand is projected to be around 2,301 MWs.

It said a total of 660.5 MWs are unavailable to the Visayas grid since “nine plants have been on forced outage between April to November, four since 2024, and two other power plants out since 2023; while 18 are running on derated capacities.

READ: Visayas grid on yellow alert status after Cebu earthquake

On Wednesday, unavailability of TVI units 1 and 2, and the emergency shutdown of the Leyte Geothermal Power Plant Unit 3 (LGPP 3), are among the factors for the declaration of yellow alert.

TVI is a subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation.

READ: NGCP completes restoration of Uwan-affected Luzon transmission lines

Aboitiz Power, on Wednesday, confirmed the unavailability of the two units of TVI “due to a disruption in its coal handling operations.” It said the Unit 1 was synched back to the grid at around 9 p.m.

Amidst the yellow alert situation in the Visayas, NGCP said the Luzon and Mindanao grids remain on normal operations. (PNA)

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