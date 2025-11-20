Tanzanian Yohana, Japanese Narukami in Bohol for Kumong Bol-Anon 23

Photo caption: Mchanja Yohana (middle) poses for a photo with his team, along with PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions officials at the Panglao International Airport. | PMI photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight champion Mchanja Yohana of Tanzania is now in Bohol for his showdown with local contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XXIII” on Saturday, November 22, at the PMI Main Campus Gym in Tagbilaran City.

Yohana and his team flew in from Manila on Tuesday night and touched down at Panglao International Airport the following morning. This will be the 27-year-old’s second appearance in the Philippines. He’s looking to bounce back after losing to former world champion Milan Melindo in December 2023 at SM Seaside City Cebu, where Melindo outboxed him on the way to a unanimous decision.

READ: Full fight card for “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” announced

Since that defeat, Yohana has rebuilt his momentum with an impressive eight-fight winning streak, earning the WBO Global flyweight strap and climbing to No. 8 in the WBO rankings. He enters this fight with a 22–6–1 record, including 15 knockouts.

Suganob, meanwhile, carries a 16–1 slate with six knockouts. The Boholano standout aims to protect his home turf and keep his strong standing in the world rankings, where he sits at No. 4 in the WBO and No. 9 in the WBC. A win moves him closer to another shot at a world title.

Suganob earned his first world title opportunity after beating fellow Filipino Mark Vicelles in an IBF light-flyweight title eliminator in 2023. He fell short in his bid for the belt, losing by unanimous decision to defending champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in South Africa.

READ: Philippines’ Suganob ready for Kumong Bol-anon fight

Other featured matchups

Also arriving in Bohol is Cebu-based Japanese prospect Kiyoto Narukami of the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team. A stablemate of WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem, Narukami is set to face Leonard Pores III in a special attraction bout with the IBF Youth flyweight title on the line.

Another featured matchup pits Freshler Utrera (4–0, 2 KOs) against Cebuano Sherwin Dacullo (4–1–1, 2 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board Youth minimumweight belt.

2nd photo: Kiyoto Narukami (middle) poses with his team upon their arrival in Tagbilaran City. | PMI photo

All fighters are scheduled to meet at the official weigh-in tomorrow.

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