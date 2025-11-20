Drug busts in Barangay Inayawan yield 3 suspects

Three individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug activities were arrested by the Inayawan Police during separate drug-bust operations. | Photo courtesy of Inayawan Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Inayawan, Cebu City, arrested three individuals and confiscated over P170,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate drug-bust operations across Barangay Inayawan on Wednesday, November 19.

The series of operations, conducted in coordination with the Station Drug Enforcement Unit, targeted street-level drug activities within different sitios in Barangay Inayawan.

The suspects include two males and one female, all of legal age and Filipino, who were caught individually after selling suspected shabu to undercover operatives.

According to authorities, the individuals are linked to street-level drug transactions in the area.

READ: Cebu City drug bust: 5 nabbed in Brgy. Inayawan

Shabu seized in 3 drug busts

In total, 25.28 grams of suspected shabu were recovered from the three operations, with an estimated street value of P171,904.

Furthermore, the confiscated items were inventoried and submitted to the police laboratory for chemical analysis.

As of this writing, the arrested individuals are currently detained at Inayawan Police Station pending the filing of charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities also assured that proper legal procedures will be followed in handling the suspects and evidence.

The Inayawan Police said that the station remains vigilant in conducting sustained surveillance and enforcement actions to prevent the proliferation of illegal substances in Brgy. Inayawan.

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