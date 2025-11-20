Cebu Football Club strengthens ties with Cebu Province

Photo caption: Cebu FC gifted Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro with their kits during their courtesy visit. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants took a break from their Philippines Football League (PFL) duties to pay a courtesy call on Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro at the Provincial Capitol on Wednesday, November 19.

The visit aimed to reinforce the club’s connection with the province as they gear up for the next phase of the ASEAN Club Championship, the Shopee Cup 2025, where they carry both the Philippine flag and Cebu’s colors.

READ: Cebu FC earns back-to-back wins with 2-0 victory over UMAK FC

Team owner Ugur Tasci, who also serves as chief executive officer of Dynamic Herb Sports Inc., led a sizeable delegation that met with the governor. The group briefed Baricuatro on the team’s preparations and reaffirmed their commitment to bringing pride to Cebu on the regional stage.

Baricuatro welcomed the delegation and congratulated the club for its recent accomplishments. She highlighted the importance of their Shopee Cup campaign and expressed her appreciation for their visit.

Cebu FC reached the Shopee Cup group stage after defeating Kasuka FC in their playoff, advancing on a 4–2 aggregate capped by a 3–0 win in the second leg.

The Gentle Giants have already started their group stage run, facing clubs such as Tampines Rovers FC and Cong An Hanoi FC. Up next is a December 3 fixture against Selangor FC of Malaysia, which will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium instead of their home field at the Dynamic Herb Sports Hub in Cebu.

They will also hit the road early next year with away matches against BG Pathum on January 28, 2026, and Buriram United on February 4, 2026.

Beyond competition, the Cebu Football Club remains active in the local football scene through its CFC Academy, which focuses on player development, character building, and community engagement. The courtesy call also touched on possible collaboration with the provincial government to boost grassroots football across Cebu.

In addition, the Gentle Giants are also active with their community outreach program, organizing relief efforts since the September 30 earthquake and most recently for the Typhoon Tino victims.

The Gentle Giants return to PFL action on November 22 when they face the Philippine Army at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Cebu FC sits at third in the standings with 16 points built on five wins, two losses, and a draw, and they enter the match riding a three-game winning streak.

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