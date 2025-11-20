“Pinctada” Ahtisa Manalo Stuns at Miss Universe 2025 Evening Gown Prelim

Ahtisa Manalo dazzles in her midnight blue and gold “Pinctada” gown during the Miss Universe 2025 Evening Gown Prelims. | Miss Universe Philippines / Facebook page

Philippines’ bet Ahtisa Manalo captivated the audience once again in a Mak Tumang creation during the Evening Gown Preliminaries of Miss Universe 2025.

The gown, named “Pinctada” after the genus of saltwater oysters known for producing nacre or mother-of-pearl, is a vision in midnight blue and gilded gold.

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“Draped in midnight blue and gilded with gold, it draws inspiration from Pinctada maxima. The silhouette glows with sunburst-like rays, a nod to the iconic Miss Universe crown,” Tumang shared on social media.

“Before the spotlight, there was the work,” the designer said, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how every detail of Pinctada was meticulously crafted.

Stylist Patty Yap recalled, “Nag-try lang ako ng chance, yung bola ibinigay ko kay Ahtisa. Ikaw ang magsusuot, so kung ano yung nararamdaman mo, kung saan ka confident. Go!”

(“I just took the chance. The ball is now in Ahtisa’s hands. [Ahtisa] will be the one wearing it. So whatever she feels, if she is confident about it. Go!”)

Mak Tumang added, “Masaya ako na nakabalik sa Miss Universe stage.”

(“I am happy to be back on the Miss Universe stage.”)

Yap also praised Tumang’s work, saying in Filipino, “He did the right thing, because she is really beautiful.”

With her elegance and confidence on full display, Ahtisa Manalo now gears up to compete for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown during the coronation night tomorrow, November 21.