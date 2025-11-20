Mandaue City strengthens efforts against leptospirosis

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said that Mandaue City has expanded its monitoring efforts for leptospirosis as health officials begin surveillance in private hospitals. | File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City has expanded its monitoring efforts for leptospirosis as health officials begin surveillance in private hospitals, according to City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on.

As of Wednesday, November 19, the Mandaue City Hospital reported no leptospirosis cases, said Malig-on.

On Thursday, November 20, he coordinated with City Health Officer Dr. Debra, who informed him that they had started checking private hospitals for possible cases. This expanded surveillance is part of the city’s continued health monitoring, following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Tino on November 4.

READ: No leptospirosis case in Mandaue, medicine in stock

He said the City Health Office had already conducted medical consultations in evacuation centers in the days after the typhoon. Health workers were able to respond immediately and distribute necessary medicines, supported by the city’s emergency procurement of medical supplies.

According to Malig-on, medicine for leptospirosis remains available at the Mandaue City Health Office and Mandaue City Hospital for residents who have waded in potentially contaminated floodwaters and may need it.

He added that the surveillance in private hospitals aims to determine whether there are any leptospirosis cases and, if there are, to verify whether the patients are residents of Mandaue City or from other localities.

He noted that similar verification was required after Typhoon Tino, when some victims initially found within the city were later confirmed to be non-residents.

Malig-on said monitoring continues through an active communication channel among city departments, providing real-time updates on health developments.

Leptospirosis is caused by the bacterium Leptospira. It is transmitted through contact with the urine of infected animals, or contaminated water or soil. Early symptoms resemble flu-like illness, including fever, headache, muscle pain, chills, and redness of the eyes.///

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