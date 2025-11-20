Lacson rejects claims of defending PBBM in insertion issue

Senator Panfilo Lacson | Inquirer.net file photo

MANILA – Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Thursday denied suggestions that he is rushing to defend President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the alleged P100 billion budget insertion and kickback scheme.

In a Viber message to reporters, Lacson said available evidence shows the President was misled and that supposed kickback deliveries could not have involved him.

He said one basis for clearing the President is that Marcos vetoed P1.15 billion worth of items from the same list of proposed insertions.

READ: Flood control probe: Lacson quits as Senate blue ribbon chair

“The three vetoed items amounting to P1.15 billion is just one of the bases for clearing the President,” he said.

He added that the claim of resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co – that he delivered P25 billion in kickbacks to the President – is contradicted by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.

“The more telling is the preposterousness of the P25 billion kickback deliveries being claimed by Zaldy Co, which could not have happened, as per ex-Usec. Bernardo because he was the one who handled the kickback deliveries from the P52 billion of the P81 billion worth of DPWH items out of the same items valued at PHP100 billion listed by Zaldy Co,” Lacson said.

READ: Lacson: 2 got ‘kickbacks’ from insertions Co bared

He earlier confirmed Co’s assertion that P100 billion was inserted during the bicameral conference committee on the 2025 national budget.

He, however, emphasized that the kickbacks from these insertions did not go to the President, but rather to individuals who allegedly invoked the President’s name to facilitate their scheme.

In his interpellation during Senate deliberations on the proposed 2026 national budget, Panfilo Lacson identified resigned Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Undersecretary Adrian Carlos Bersamin and resigned Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar as among those who allegedly misrepresented the President.

Lacson said it would be illogical for Marcos to veto funding items that he supposedly ordered inserted.

“I’m not defending the President, but in fairness to him… If the President knew about and ordered the insertion of P100 billion into the GAA (General Appropriations Act) in the bicam, why would he veto it?” he said.

Panfilo Lacson reiterated that the vetoes further indicate that the alleged misuse of funds involved individuals misusing the Chief Executive’s name, and not the President himself. (PNA)

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