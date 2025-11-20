Nearly 500 families still remain in Mandaue evacuation centers

Caption: Officials of Mandaue City, led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, visited displaced residents in evacuation centers in the wake of Typhoon Tino on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Over two weeks after Typhoon Tino destroyed their houses, hundreds of families in Mandaue City still remain in evacuation centers as the local government continues to support them.

A total of 496 families, or 2,126 individuals, are still staying in 11 evacuation sites located in public schools and barangay gymnasiums.

These include the Paknaan Gym, Casuntingan Gym, Umapad Gym, Mandaue City Central School, Canduman Elementary School, Cabancalan Elementary School, Maguikay National High School, Maguikay Elementary School, Tingub National High School, and Tabok Day Care Center.

Families staying in Paknaan Gym were scheduled to decamp on Wednesday, November 19.

READ: Cebu City to build ‘Tent City’ for Tino evacuees

No homes to return to

City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said on Thursday, Nov. 20, that the remaining evacuees are mostly residents whose houses were totally damaged and have no homes to return to. The city government continues to provide food assistance to the evacuees.

He said the city is still working on reintegration plans and hopes to speed up the return to normalcy for the affected families so that they can focus on other important aspects:

“Wala pa jud silay [evacuues] kabalikan. Nagfacilitiate pa ta on how to integrate them. We want nga mapadali na ang pagnormalize para sad makafocus ta sa lain aspect.”

Malig-on noted that the number of totally damaged houses in Mandaue City has risen to around 3,000, with figures currently undergoing validation. The city has already submitted an updated number of affected families and the extent of damage to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the national government for assistance.

Caption: Officials of Mandaue City, led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, visited displaced residents in evacuation centers in the wake of Typhoon Tino on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

Quick Response Fund

Malig-on said the city, which is under a state of calamity, has access to its Quick Response Fund of about P67 million. The local government is carefully managing and spreading out the funds, allocating them only for essential needs, such as equipment rentals for clearing operations and medicine for barangays.

This approach ensures the funds are not fully exhausted, as there is still over a month left in the year and the possibility of other calamities. He added that assistance from the provincial government and the Office of the President is also being coordinated, with the city making sure all funds are properly managed and spent where they are most needed.

In an earlier interview, Dr. Edgar Espina, administrative officer of the Department of Education-Mandaue, said public schools that are still being used as evacuation centers will implement blended learning to ensure classes continue without disruption.///

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