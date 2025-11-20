Gardiola’s 3 California properties nearly totaled ₱1 billion

Photos from realtor.com

LOS ANGELES – Real estate records show that CWS Party-list Rep. Edwin Gardiola owns at least three properties in Southern California whose value nearly totaled ₱1 billion.

Gardiola – tagged as the biggest proponent of projects of the scandal-ridden Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – bought the properties between 2011 and 2017.

The total value of the properties at the time of purchase was $6.83 million or ₱381.056 million. The current total value is $15.866 million or ₱933.555 million.

Gardiola acquired the three properties years after the Gardiola family-owned JSG Construction became one of the top 10 contractors of infrastructure projects during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo from 2000 to 2008.

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Newport Beach mansion

The first property purchased by Gardiola and his wife, Judy Silva, is the six-bedroom and nine-bathroom mansion on 56 Shoreridge in a gated community in Newport Beach on the rolling hills of San Joaquin overlooking the Crystal Cove coastline.

The front façade of the Newport Beach mansion | Photo from realtor.com

At the time of purchase on Sept. 15, 2011, Gardiola paid $5.85 million or ₱344.2 million for the property in Newport Beach, which dominates the luxury real estate market in California.

The 9,438-square-foot mansion, designed by EBTA Architects of Irvine, features a panoramic view of the hills and the Pacific Ocean.

The Newport Beach mansion’s back patio | Photo from Redfin

It was built in 2009 on an 18,292-square-foot lot using the finest materials, including Venetian plaster for its walls, Beaumaniere limestone from France for its floors, and reclaimed wood beams and walnut doors.

The view from the master’s bedroom | Photo from Redfin

Five months after Gardiola purchased the Newport Beach mansion, it was listed on Feb. 28, 2012, for $6.395 million and eventually removed from the market, according to Zillow. On Feb. 1, 2022, the same property was listed for $11 million and then removed. Public records show the Gardiolas still own the property.

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Properties in Ontario and Fontana

The two other properties are located in the working-class neighborhoods of Ontario and Fontana.

Ontario property

The former owners of the Ontario property, Eleuteria Savage and Romulo Popper, had put it up on short sale for $200,000 in May 2012.

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The Ashgate Court property, a three-bedroom and two-bathroom house built in 1987, was purchased by Crisanto Sabile Bautista III for $180,000 on May 30, 2012. Bautista is a licensed broker in California.

However, Bautista is not listed as the owner on Homes.com. The purchase history shows that Gardiola bought it on May 15, 2012, and sold it three days later to Eleuteria Ramirez. The current estimated value of the property is $535,263 or ₱31.495 million.

Ontario property records show that the primary owner of the property is Tirso Edwin L. Gardiola, whose address is 56 Shoreridge in Newport Beach. Records also indicate that Gardiola is up to date with property tax payments.

The Fontana property is a four-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom property built in 2017 beneath the Jurupa and San Gabriel Mountains. According to realtor.com, it was sold on Dec. 8, 2017, for $453,000. Zillow has placed the current value of the property at $730,700.

Fontana property

Homes.com data shows the Fontana property was acquired by Bautista and Gardiola in November 2017, with Bautista owning the property until July 2024. Gardiola is listed as the owner from July 2024 to the present.

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