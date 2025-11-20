Experience the Very Best of the Christmas Season at SM Seaside

This Christmas, SM Seaside City Cebu shines as the Ultimate Holiday Capital in Cebu — the premier destination where families, friends, and tourists come together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

This holiday season, make every moment count and create lasting memories at SM Seaside City Cebu — the ultimate holiday capital where joy, wonder, and togetherness shine brightest.

Opening the season of wonder across SM Supermalls in the Visayas, SM Seaside became the first mall in the region to launch its Christmas centerpiece, The Grand Gift of Christmas, unveiled last October 22, 2025, at the Mountain Wing Atrium. The 40-foot tree, wrapped in a striking red ribbon that opens to reveal an enchanted holiday book, stands as a showstopping attraction — a symbol of the magic and generosity that define the Filipino Christmas spirit.

Running until January 4, 2026, mallgoers can delight in a festive lineup featuring the Holiday Bazaar, Holiday Shop, Spin & Win, and the Christmas Souvenir Station at the Mountain Wing Atrium. Families can enjoy the Santa Meet & Greet every Saturday and join Christmas Storytime with Mrs. Claus every Sunday. Guests can also meet the SM Seaside Holi-Squad and its newest icon, Nana, every Friday to Sunday.

Don’t miss these spectacular holiday highlights with the Grand Christmas Parade on November 23, a festive extravaganza of floats, music, and magical performances that fill the mall with Christmas cheer; World Chorale Day on December 8, celebrating unity through powerful choral classics and heartwarming holiday harmonies; and the Christmas Special with Santa & Mrs. Claus on December 25, where families can meet the beloved pair, take festive photos, and enjoy joyful Christmas activities that make the day truly unforgettable.

Beyond the festivities, SM Seaside makes holiday shopping a seamless experience with everything under one roof. Find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list — from stylish apparel and sparkling accessories to home furniture, tech gadgets, and local finds. For tourists searching for the best pasalubong, Kultura, Islands Souvenirs, and Kandila Essentials offer curated treasures that showcase the warmth and creativity of Cebuano craftsmanship.

The magic doesn’t end there. Through Besties of Joy, SM Supermalls invite everyone to share the spirit of giving — with every adorable bunny purchased, another is donated to a child in need. At SM Seaside City Cebu, donations will once again go to The Children of Cebu Foundation, Inc., the mall’s long-running partner in this meaningful campaign. The foundation serves as a processing center for children in need of special protection, and together, they continue to bring smiles, warmth, and hope to countless young lives.

This holiday season, make every moment count and create lasting memories at SM Seaside City Cebu — the ultimate holiday capital where joy, wonder, and togetherness shine brightest.

Follow SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook, and @smseasidecitycebu on Instagram and TikTok for updates on all holiday happenings and surprises!