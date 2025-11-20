Toledo Xignex Trojans return to southern Div. finals in Wesley So Cup

Toledo Xignex Trojans players and team officials, GAB and PCAP officials pose for a group photo. | GAB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans are one win away from defending their Southern Division crown after sweeping the semifinals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup on Wednesday night, November 19.

Toledo shut out the Iriga Oragons, 2–0, to secure a spot in the division finals scheduled for Saturday, November 22.

The top-seeded Trojans cruised past the fourth-seeded Oragons with a 17–4 win in the first match, then followed it with a 17.5–3.5 result in the second.

In the opening match, Toledo took the blitz round 4–3 before dominating the rapid round 13–1.

Returning Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia spearheaded the charge with victories in both blitz and rapid over Isabel Palibino. Carlos Edgardo Garma also swept Roger Pesimo, while National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal and Diego Abraham Caparino scored wins over Recarte Tiauson and Joeven Polsotin.

The Trojans stayed sharp in the second match, taking blitz 6.5–0.5 and rapid 11–3. Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua delivered two wins against Godfrey Villamor, while Mejia, Garma, and returning International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap also scored victories. Yap faced Polsotin in that round.

Toledo now prepares for the second-seeded Camarines Soaring Eagles, who edged the Bacolod Blitzers in an armageddon tiebreak. Camarines dropped the opening match 8–13 and then tied the series with an 11–10 win before sweeping the tiebreak 3–0.

In the Northern Division, defending champions Manila Load Manna Knights will take on former titleholders Pasig City King Pirates. Manila turned back the Cagayan Kings, 13–8 and 15–6, while Pasig needed an armageddon finish as well—bouncing back from an 11.5–9.5 loss to force a decider with an identical 11.5–9.5 win, then clinching the tiebreak 3-0.

READ: Toledo Xignex Trojans finally clinch first PCAP title

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