Father, a resident of Cordova, in critical condition after leptospirosis diagnosis

Map of the Municipality of Cordova

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 59-year-old father is in critical condition after he was diagnosed with leptospirosis on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The patient, an e-trike driver and resident of Sitio Poso, Barangay Poblacion in Cordova town, is currently confined at Visayas Medical Hospital. He was placed on dialysis due to the severity of his condition.

He was also transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

READ: Father, a Talisay resident, dies of leptospirosis

According to his son, their home was flooded during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which may have contributed to his illness.

“The doctors have told us that he needs to undergo dialysis immediately to support his kidneys and give him a fighting chance to recover,” the son said.

He also appealed to the public for help in covering his father’s medical expenses.

“It hurts to ask, but at this moment, we genuinely need help. Any amount, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping us provide the treatment my father urgently needs,” he added.

The Municipal Health Office of Cordova confirmed that this is the first recorded case of leptospirosis in the town after the typhoon and the first case this year.

Because of this, Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan is urging residents who were exposed to floodwaters and are showing symptoms of leptospirosis to seek immediate medical consultation.

“Sa tanang mga taga Cordova nga na-expose sa baha o nay signs and symptoms sa leptospirosis, palihog pakonsulta dayon kamo sa atong Cordova Primary Health Care Facility,” Suan said.

(To all Cordova residents who were exposed to floodwaters or are experiencing signs and symptoms of leptospirosis, please have yourselves checked immediately at the Cordova Primary Health Care Facility.)

ALSO READ: Leptospirosis can be deadly if not treated immediately, DOH warns public

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