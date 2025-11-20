CESAFI: UC Baby Webmasters stun top-ranked CEC Dragons in come-from-behind win

UC Baby Webmasters | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Main Baby Webmasters pulled off a shocker in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament, taking down the heavily favored Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 66-58, on Thursday, November 20, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC, sitting at ninth place in the standings, improved to 3-3 after handing the league-leading Dragons their second loss in eight games.

It was more than an upset — it was an epic comeback. The Baby Webmasters clawed back from a 21-point deficit, 26-47, early in the second half and completely flipped the game’s momentum with a stunning 21-0 run that tied the score at 47-all.

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Suico, Alejandro, Mamza, and Adrian Cano sparked the rally, with Alejandro drilling a three-pointer to cap the run. From there, both teams traded baskets in a tight, physical duel.

John Perdon Suico steered UC to the massive upset, firing 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, along with two steals and two assists, on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting clip. Xerex Russell Alejandro added 12 points, while Jape Mamza chipped in 11.

CEC’s Kenneth Fuller led their side with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Reyvene Arobo posted 11 points and nine boards, while Mohammad Dimaporo and Lloui Jay Estorba tallied 10 each.

UC entered the fourth quarter holding its first lead of the game, 52-50, after an Isiah Castro layup. Allen Doverte then scored back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 56-52.

CEC pushed back and tied the game at 56-all with 4:24 left after baskets from Dimaporo and Sidney Frans Vanhoek. Suico responded right away with a layup to restore UC’s edge, 58-56.

Alejandro knocked down a clutch triple to stretch the lead to 61-56, and Marty Louisse Sotto added a basket to make it a seven-point cushion entering the final minute.

Mart Parilla scored a late basket for CEC, but Mamza buried a buzzer-beating three to put the finishing touches on UC’s stunning win.

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