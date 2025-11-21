Daily Gospel, November 21, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for November 21, 2025, which is Friday of the Thirty-third week in Ordinary Time.

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Daily Gospel, November 20, 2025

Daily Gospel, November 19, 2025

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 19, 45-48.

Jesus entered the temple area and proceeded to drive out those who were selling things, saying to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be a house of prayer, but you have made it a den of thieves.'”

And every day he was teaching in the temple area. The chief priests, the scribes, and the leaders of the people, meanwhile, were seeking to put him to death, but they could find no way to accomplish their purpose because all the people were hanging on his words.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org