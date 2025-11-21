Gothong Southern wins ACES Awards 2025 for responsible SMEs in Asia 

Cebu, Philippines—Gothong Southern has been officially named a winner of the ACES Awards 2025 under the Responsible SMEs in Asia category, a prestigious recognition celebrating enterprises that demonstrate exemplary leadership in sustainability and responsible business practices across Asia.

By committing to sustainable practices, we not only secure the long-term success of the company but also contribute to our beloved nation. Caroline Joy G. Ong, Deputy CEO of Gothong Southern.

In a time of economic and environmental uncertainty, this distinction stands as a powerful affirmation of Gothong Southern’s leadership, credibility, and resilience. It recognizes the company’s transformative role in advancing green logistics and sustainable shipping, redefining what responsible maritime operations can achieve in the Philippines and beyond.

Guided by its enduring ethos of “Palabra de Honor,” Gothong Southern continues to embed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into every aspect of its operations. The company has evolved from traditional container transport into a purpose-driven organization that champions sustainability, innovation, and stakeholder collaboration.

Recognized by the ACES Council

The ACES Council (Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability) commended Gothong Southern for its transformative leadership in sustainable shipping and logistics, citing major strides in waste management, safety, emissions reduction plans, and transparency.

“To be recognized alongside other outstanding organizations in Asia is both humbling and inspiring. It strengthens our resolve to continue driving innovation, resilience, and responsibility, ensuring that every milestone contributes to a more inclusive and sustainable future for our industry and our nation,” said Paolo N. Diaz, Chief Strategy Officer of Gothong Southern.

As a privately held Philippine shipping firms to publish an annual Sustainability Report, Gothong Southern demonstrates that environmental stewardship and business performance can coexist. By aligning with SASB, GRI, and UN SDG frameworks, the company has built one of the region’s most comprehensive ESG roadmaps, setting measurable targets such as a 15% carbon-intensity reduction by 2028 and zero hazardous waste by 2030.

Key Sustainability Achievements

First-Mover in Maritime ESG

Among the first unlisted Philippine shipping firms to publish a full Sustainability Report aligned with SEC, SASB, and GRI standards.

Fleet Modernization Program

Average vessel age reduced to 15 years, compared to the national average of 30. New designs feature scrubbers and biofuel-ready systems.

Carbon and Waste Goals

Targeting a 15% emission intensity reduction by 2028 and zero hazardous waste by 2030, with 100% of used oil already recycled.

Safety and Culture

Achieved Great Place to Work® certification, maintained zero Lost Time Injuries (LTIs) among contractors, and strengthened emergency preparedness initiatives.

Stakeholder Collaboration

Partnering with its key customers, MARINA, and participating in the Philippine Green Corridors Initiative by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Gothong Southern co created low-emission logistics solutions and routes.

A milestone for responsible growth

“As a key player in the Philippine shipping industry, we embrace the critical role we play in the country’s economic growth and development. Our commitment to nation building and being a reliable partner for businesses has been unwavering for generations. By committing to sustainable practices, we not only secure the long-term success of the company but also contribute to our beloved nation,” shared Caroline Joy G. Ong, Deputy CEO of Gothong Southern.