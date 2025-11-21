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Gothong Southern wins ACES Awards 2025 for responsible SMEs in Asia 

- November 21, 2025

Cebu, PhilippinesGothong Southern has been officially named a winner of the ACES  Awards 2025 under the Responsible SMEs in Asia category, a prestigious recognition  celebrating enterprises that demonstrate exemplary leadership in sustainability and  responsible business practices across Asia. 

By committing to sustainable practices, we not only secure the long-term  success of the company but also contribute to our beloved nation.

 

Caroline Joy  G. Ong, Deputy CEO of Gothong Southern.

 

In a time of economic and environmental uncertainty, this distinction stands as a  powerful affirmation of Gothong Southern’s leadership, credibility, and resilience. It  recognizes the company’s transformative role in advancing green logistics and  sustainable shipping, redefining what responsible maritime operations can achieve in  the Philippines and beyond. 

Gothong

Guided by its enduring ethos of “Palabra de Honor,” Gothong Southern continues to  embed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into every aspect of its  operations. The company has evolved from traditional container transport into a  purpose-driven organization that champions sustainability, innovation, and stakeholder  collaboration. 

Recognized by the ACES Council 

The ACES Council (Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability) commended Gothong  Southern for its transformative leadership in sustainable shipping and logistics, citing  major strides in waste management, safety, emissions reduction plans, and  transparency. 

Gothong

“To be recognized alongside other outstanding organizations in Asia is both humbling  and inspiring. It strengthens our resolve to continue driving innovation, resilience, and  responsibility, ensuring that every milestone contributes to a more inclusive and  sustainable future for our industry and our nation,” said Paolo N. Diaz, Chief Strategy  Officer of Gothong Southern. 

Gothong
Gothong

As a privately held Philippine shipping firms to publish an annual Sustainability Report,  Gothong Southern demonstrates that environmental stewardship and business  performance can coexist. By aligning with SASB, GRI, and UN SDG frameworks, the  company has built one of the region’s most comprehensive ESG roadmaps, setting  measurable targets such as a 15% carbon-intensity reduction by 2028 and zero  hazardous waste by 2030.

Key Sustainability Achievements 

First-Mover in Maritime ESG 

Among the first unlisted Philippine shipping firms to publish a full Sustainability Report  aligned with SEC, SASB, and GRI standards. 

  • Fleet Modernization Program 

Average vessel age reduced to 15 years, compared to the national average of 30. New  designs feature scrubbers and biofuel-ready systems. 

  • Carbon and Waste Goals 

Targeting a 15% emission intensity reduction by 2028 and zero hazardous waste by  2030, with 100% of used oil already recycled. 

  • Safety and Culture 

Achieved Great Place to Work® certification, maintained zero Lost Time Injuries (LTIs)  among contractors, and strengthened emergency preparedness initiatives. 

  • Stakeholder Collaboration 

Partnering with its key customers, MARINA, and participating in the Philippine Green  Corridors Initiative by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Gothong Southern co created low-emission logistics solutions and routes. 

A milestone for responsible growth 

“As a key player in the Philippine shipping industry, we embrace the critical role we play  in the country’s economic growth and development. Our commitment to nation building and being a reliable partner for businesses has been unwavering for  generations. By committing to sustainable practices, we not only secure the long-term  success of the company but also contribute to our beloved nation,” shared Caroline Joy  G. Ong, Deputy CEO of Gothong Southern

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