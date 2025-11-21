bai Hotel Cebu welcomes the warmth of Christmas

Every year, the bai Hotel Cebu welcomes the festive season with grandest lights and celebration, but this 2025 felt different.

The Tree of Hope reflects bai Hotel Cebu’s commitment to giving back and shining a light on what truly matters during the holidays.

During the November 18 ceremony, the premier host in the South revealed its Christmas tree, shifting the spotlight away from extravagance and toward the unwavering strength of Cebuanos following the recent typhoons.

A simpler celebration that carries a bigger purpose

While Christmas events usually highlight spectacle and entertainment, bai Hotel Cebu chose to focus on the deeper meaning of the season. The hotel acknowledged the reality that many Cebuanos are rebuilding after Typhoon Tino, that gravely affected Cebu and the recent earthquake that quaked Northern Cebu.

The programme embraced sincerity and gratitude. bai Hotel Cebu gave emphasis on the idea that communities grow stronger together, especially during difficult months. It was a tribute to the people who continue to persevere, rebuild, and find light in the middle of challenges.

General Manager Alfred Reyes opened the ceremony with a message that captured the spirit of the moment, “This year is intentionally simpler and more heartfelt as we hold close in our thoughts the many Cebuanos affected by the recent typhoons.” According to him, gatherings like this remind the community of what it continues to stand for: unity, compassion, and resilience.

Reyes also shared that lighting the tree each year has become a symbolic way of honoring the hope that remains within the community. Christmas is often seen as the first sign of renewal, similar to how spring follows a long winter. With Cebu still facing the aftermath of natural disasters, the symbolism felt timely. The ceremony reminded everyone that hope, faith, and love endure even when times are difficult.

The Tree of Hope: A tribute to Cebuanos rebuilding from Typhoon Tino

One of the most meaningful features of this year’s celebration is the Tree of Hope. At bai Hotel Cebu, the spirit of giving comes alive through this heartfelt tradition that encourages kindness and compassion throughout the season. More than a center piece, the Tree of Hope has been dedicated to Cebuanos affected by Typhoon Tino, offering a space that honors resilience and reminds guests that even in difficult times, light can still grow.

Each ornament on the tree represents a simple act of generosity for those in need. Guests can choose from the Gift of Hope ornaments: Love for P300, Peace for P500, and Joy for P1,000. Every donation directly supports the victims of Typhoon Tino through the Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter. After selecting an ornament, guests are invited to hand it onto the tree themselves, turning the season’s joy into hope that is shared with the community.

This initiative reflects bai Hotel Cebu’s commitment to giving back and shining a light on what truly matters during the holidays. While the hotel continues to roll out its lineup of festive offerings, the Tree of Hope stands as a reminder that Christmas is also a time to uplift others and extend warmth in meaningful ways.

As the lights glow throughout the holidays, they symbolize the collective promise that together, the community will continue to rise, rebuild, and support one another.

bai Hotel Cebu’s Christmas celebration reminds us that even in challenging times, the warmth of the season remains. And as the city moves forward, the spirit of hope continues to shine brighter than ever.