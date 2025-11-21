Cebu Capitol imposes mandatory tree planting on quarry, mining operators

The quarry site for dolomite rocks in Alcoy town, southern Cebu | Photo Courtesy of MGB – 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To address the environmental impact caused by quarrying and mining, Cebu Capitol has ordered mandatory tree planting and seedling donations to all quarry permit owners.

The memorandum, issued by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, reinforces Section 3(c)(2) of Provincial Ordinance 2016–21 beginning Monday, November 17.

The section requires permittees to plant one tree for every cubic meter of extracted materials. They must also donate healthy endemic and fruit-bearing seedlings to provincial nurseries and build drainage canals within permit areas.

The order applies to previously issued permits, for which renewal will only be granted if these requirements have been met.

READ: Capitol to look into ‘illegal quarry operations’

Strict compliance

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) under Rodel Bontuyan has been tasked to monitor all permittees for strict compliance.

Under Republic Act 7942 or the “Philippine Mining Act of 1995,” provincial governments can issue quarry permits for areas up to five hectares.

Permits exceeding this limit are issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Response to floods and landslides

The Cebu Capitol Public Information Office shared that the enforcement was done in response to the recent calamities that left thousands affected.

“The measure comes in response to recent flooding, soil erosion, and landslides in Cebu brought by consecutive typhoons this month, highlighting the need for stronger environmental safeguards in mining and quarry operations,” they said.

As of November 17, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported 150 deaths and 57 missing individuals in Cebu due to Typhoon Tino.

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