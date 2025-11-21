Miss Universe 2025: Live updates

The Miss Universe 2025 crown is up for the taking, and the world’s spotlight is fixed on Thailand for the 74th edition of the pageant.

Fans are tuning in from across the globe as candidates take the stage in one of the most anticipated pageants of the year.

Bookmark this page as we bring live updates of the Miss Universe 2025, standout moments, and everything you need to know as the competition unfolds.

Miss Universe 2025 queens

Miss Mexico is Miss Universe 2025

Athisa Manalo is 3rd runner up in Miss Universe 2025

Athisa’s Q&A answer

Miss Universe 2025: Athisa in Top 5

Athisa Manalo evening gown

Miss Universe 2026: Puerto Rico

Miss Universe 2025: Athisa Manalo in top 12

Athisa Manalo in swimsuit

Manalo in Top 30

Most beautiful day of the Universe!

‘Pinctada’ Ahtisa Manalo Stuns at Miss Universe 2025 Evening Gown Prelim

Philippines’ bet Ahtisa Manalo captivated the audience once again in a Mak Tumang creation during the Evening Gown Preliminaries of Miss Universe 2025.

The gown, named “Pinctada” after the genus of saltwater oysters known for producing nacre or mother-of-pearl, is a vision in midnight blue and gilded gold.

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Miss Universe Persia Sahar Biniaz alleges pageant ‘is all about money’

Persian beauty queen Sahar Biniaz claimed that the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has been more focused on profit than on supporting its candidates, saying she was even barred from speaking out on issues important to her country.

Biniaz, who was supposed to represent Persia, announced her withdrawal from the global tilt last October after her director was detained while visiting Iran. A month later, she took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to explain the reason behind her resignation.

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Ahtisa Manalo Wows in Miss Universe 2025 Swimsuit Runway

Ahtisa Manalo shone bright during the swimsuit preliminary round of the 74th Miss Universe on Wednesday evening, Nov. 19, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Philippine bet confidently strutted on the runway in a striking blue two-piece swimsuit, turning heads with her poise, elegance, and radiant presence.

She completed her look with loose waves, gold dangling earrings, and nude heels, exuding effortless glamour onstage.

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Miss Universe 2025: What to expect at the coronation show

The Miss Universe pageant will hold its 74th coronation show at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Friday, Nov. 21.

Those in the Philippines may catch the show on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and Metro Channel, or on the iWant digital platform starting at 9 AM.

Former Miss Universe titleholders Dayanara Torres of Puerto Ricoand R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will serve as commentary hosts for the final competition.

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