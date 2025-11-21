Rainy Saturday in most of PH due to 4 weather systems

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency | November 21,2025 - 10:45 AM

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience rains caused by several weather systems, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line, easterlies, and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will prevail across Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Palawan, Quezon, and Aurora.

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The northeast monsoon will cause rains across Ilocos Region and Batanes.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers due to the ITCZ and easterlies.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across Northern Luzon.

The rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that as of 2 a.m., no low pressure area is monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

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