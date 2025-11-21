Carcar tricycle driver gunned down, suspect still at large

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old tricycle driver was shot dead in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, before dawn on Friday, November 21, prompting a police manhunt for the still-unidentified gunman.

According to the initial police report, personnel from Carcar City Police Station responded to a call about a “found dead person” in Sitio Bacsije at around 4:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Jess Husain Lawas, a resident of the same sitio, slumped and unresponsive inside his tricycle.

READ: Minglanilla shooting: Two suspects identified, case filed for frustrated murder

Police said Lawas was seated in his vehicle with blood flowing from multiple gunshot wounds when responders first saw him.

Investigators said that Lawas had been driving his tricycle when an unidentified male suspect approached him and shot him in the back several times using a short firearm.

Authorities noted that the attack appeared sudden and unprovoked, with no immediate motive established.

READ: 3 police officers killed in shootouts with law enforcers

Following the shooting, the assailant reportedly fled toward the Ocaña Gym area, according to witnesses and initial scene assessment by investigators.

Police requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), who processed the area and recovered five cartridge cases and two fired bullets, believed to have been discharged from the suspect’s weapon.

SOCO personnel also turned over several items found at the scene, including Lawas’ tricycle, a plastic toy gun recovered from the victim’s possession, and P81 in coins.

The Carcar City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) later transported the victim to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, where attending physician Dr. Nicanor Duarte declared him dead on arrival.

Police have since requested an autopsy from the Regional Forensic Unit 7 and are conducting follow-up operations to determine the identity of the gunman and the motive behind the shooting.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP