WHO, health experts: ‘Closely monitor elderly with memory issues’

Inquirer file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health experts are reminding families to closely monitor elderly relatives showing signs of memory issues, emphasizing the importance of structured routines, clear communication, and safe home environments to prevent accidents.

These reminders come after an elderly man in Tuburan, whose family members said had recurring memory problems, drowned along the shoreline on Wednesday morning, November 19, during his usual morning routine of bathing in the sea.

READ: Dumanjug: Missing senior found dead after drowning in river

Caring for elders with declining memory

In an Inquirer.net article, Dr. Shelley de la Vega, director of the Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health, explained that dementia is a condition marked by a decline in memory, language, judgment, and other cognitive functions severe enough to interfere with daily life.

She noted that while memory loss is often an early sign, forgetfulness on its own does not immediately indicate dementia.

WHO’s recommendations

The World Health Organization (WHO), led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has long emphasized that dementia not only affects cognitive ability but also impacts behavior, mood, and emotional control.

To help families manage these changes, WHO encourages providing a safe home environment, promoting mobility through short walks, and engaging older adults in reorientation activities, simple games, and tasks that stimulate the mind.

Its guidance for carers also stresses patience, compassion, speaking slowly and clearly, keeping tasks manageable, avoiding arguments, and using memory aids, such as labeled doors or visual reminders around the home.

WHO likewise urged caregivers to look after their own well-being by maintaining healthy routines, taking breaks, staying connected with family or support groups, and carving out time for hobbies — measures that help reduce stress and sustain long-term caregiving.

Authorities and health specialists alike said that families should take extra precautions when looking after seniors with recurring memory issues, stressing that even routine activities can pose risks when orientation and judgment begin to decline.

They emphasized that close supervision, safer home environments, and consistent support remain essential in preventing accidents involving older adults experiencing cognitive challenges.

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