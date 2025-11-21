CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguars clamp CIT-U by 16 points after long break 

USJ-R Jaguars. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars showed no signs of rust after almost a month of inaction, blasting the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 63-47, in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night, November 20, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win pushed USJ-R to a 5-4 record, giving them a strong chance to move into fourth place following the University of San Carlos’ loss to Benedicto College a day earlier.

CIT-U, meanwhile, slipped to 2-7 as its struggles continued.

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USJ-R last played on October 28, when they defeated UP Cebu before entering the long break. But any concerns about rust quickly disappeared as the Jaguars led by as many as 20 points, 61-41, in the fourth quarter. They first broke the game open with a 39-28 lead midway through the third.

The Jaguars controlled the paint with 32 points and dominated the boards with 45 rebounds compared to CIT-U’s 34. They also capitalized on the Wildcats’ 27 turnovers, converting them into 24 points and running out for 28 fastbreak points. CIT-U’s bench tried to keep them afloat with 30 points, but USJ-R’s reserves still outscored them with 33 markers.

Chan Benedict Brigoli earned Player of the Game honors after delivering 12 points, four steals, two assists, and two rebounds off the bench. El John Lacaya topped all scorers with 14 points to go with four rebounds and three steals, while Fritz Gonzales added 12 in another steady showing.

Jerian Marc Abello led CIT-U with 11 points, and Joey Villamayor chipped in 10.

USJ-R looks to extend its winning run to three when it faces the UV Green Lancers on November 28. CIT-U returns to action on Sunday, November 23, against the USC Warriors at 3:30 p.m.

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