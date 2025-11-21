Cebu FC ends 2-week break to face Philippine Army in PFL

Photo caption: Cebu Football Club players celebrate after scoring a goal in one of their PFL matches | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu FC Gentle Giants return to action tomorrow, Saturday, November 22, when they face the Philippine Army in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Cebu FC is coming off a two-week break after edging Maharlika Manila FC, 1–0, on November 8. The win pushed them to third in the table with 16 points from five victories, two losses, and one draw. They also eye to stretch their winning streak to four matches if they beat the Philippine Army tomorrow.

The Philippine Army, meanwhile, has had a long layoff. Their November 9 match against Tuloy FC was postponed, meaning their most recent outing was still last October, a 0–7 setback to Stallions Laguna FC. They remain winless in six matches and sit at the bottom of the standings.

Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m.

Before returning to Manila, the Gentle Giants visited the Cebu Provincial Capitol for a courtesy call with Governor Pamela Baricuatro, reaffirming their partnerships across the province through coaching clinics, training camps, and grassroots programs.

READ: Cebu Football Club strengthens ties with Cebu Province

Cebu will also welcome back midfielder Noah Leddel, who rejoined the squad after serving with the Philippine Men’s National Team in the recent AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Maldives.

Two other PFL matches are scheduled tomorrow: Garelli United FC faces Laguna, while Kaya FC–Iloilo takes on Manila Diggers FC in a marquee showdown.

READ: Manila Digger through to AFC Challenge League quarterfinals

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