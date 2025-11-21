Virginia Food Inc. looks back at ‘Kahapon’ and celebrates home with a heartwarming holiday hymn

Besides being a Christmas staple among Filipinos around the world, Virginia Food Inc., a well-loved Cebuano brand, adds warmth to the season through its 2025 “Basta Pasko, Virginia” campaign, highlighted by the release of an original heartwarming holiday hymn, “Kahapon,” on November 15, 2025.

Make your Noche Buena truly special with Virginia on your table. Find its holiday offerings at Virginia Factory Outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers.

“Kahapon” (Yesterday) embraces a laid-back tempo that captures the longing for “what once was” and the nostalgia of past memories. It is performed and mastered by Boholano TikTok sensation and singer-songwriter Jethro Alaban.

“We wanted to deliver a very meaningful message to the Filipino community. I feel that during Christmas, we reconnect [and] we share stories of what happened in the past. I think that this moment of reminiscing different memories gives us the energy to pick ourselves up and to move forward.” cites Virginia Food Inc. Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Stanley L. Go.

In the same press conference held at Dohera Hotel, Go also emphasized that behind the homegrown brand’s success are its people and the entire Filipino community. He then dedicated “Kahapon” to them.

Homegrown voice, heartfelt stories

25-year-old Jethro Alaban is a pastor’s son known for his heartfelt renditions of gospel and modern music, as well as a blend of humorous and inspirational content. As of this writing, Jethro has 1.6 million followers across his TikTok and Facebook pages, with over 52 million total likes on TikTok alone.

When asked about the thought process behind “Kahapon,” he explained that it came from a place of honesty. Beyond the feeling of missing home and weaving stories from his past, the song also reflects an undeniable truth: no one grows up without facing struggles and hardships.

When he was invited to take on the opportunity, he shared, “They chose me for a reason. Didto nako na-realize nga dili ra diay ko pang-harana or pang-cover sa song. Someone saw my full potential, and diri nako na-prove that I have more to show.”

[They chose me for a reason. It was through them that I realized I’m not just for Harana or making song covers. Someone saw my full potential, and I was able to prove that I have so much more to show.]

In tandem with the song’s debut, Virginia set up a walking gallery that traced the brand’s most unforgettable memories and milestones, mirroring the song’s reflection on memory and home.

The experience encouraged visitors to recall their own stories of home, where cherished moments quietly shape the traditions they return to year after year.

The official audio of “Kahapon” can now be streamed via the official YouTube Channel of Virginia Food Inc.

Complete your Christmas celebration with Virginia

While listening to thoughtful music, greet the birth of Christ with a delicious spread of Virginia’s Signature Charcuterie and well-loved ham selection.

In effortless yet elegant fashion, its charcuterie arrangement features artisanal cold cuts, fine cheeses, and other flavor-rich accompaniments. Among such are Stefan’s Delicatessen’s premium cuts and expertly cured meats, bringing European-inspired flavors, and Virginia’s timeless holiday favorite—Christmas Hams.

Whether it’s their Season’s Delight Ham, American Tenderized Ham, or Pineapple Ball Ham, rest assured that memories will come rushing back to life in every slice.

For only Php 8,500.00, this festive centerpiece stylishly elevates any celebration. It is available in Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Talisay City.

Make your Noche Buena truly special with Virginia on your table. Find its holiday offerings at Virginia Factory Outlets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers.

For more details and updates, visit the official Virginia Food Inc. Facebook page and start planning your holiday feast today!