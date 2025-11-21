China wins team gold; younger Yulo in four final events

FLOOR EXERCISE. Karl Eldrew Yulo competes in the floor exercise during the qualifications Thursday (Nov. 20, 2025) night in the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City. He placed second with 14.233 points to advance in the final on Saturday. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA – China banked on standouts Yang Lanbin, Wang Chengcheng and Zheng Ao, to win its first men’s team title in the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City Thursday night.

China tallied 163.095 points while Japan (162.429) and USA (162.329) settled for the silver and bronze medals.

“We just had the National Games in China a week ago and I got to do that, and now I’ve experienced the World Championships too, which is a big event for our junior teams. I’ve been a little tired from that, but team and country come first,” Wang was quoted as saying on the International Gymnastics Federation official website.

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Japan, the 2023 champion, was led by team captain Ojima Nao, Yasui Eijun and Kakutani Taiki.

“We come from different clubs and haven’t done many competitions, so I was a bit nervous. But we all practiced and worked together, and I think we played a good match. I was pretty apprehensive during my first routine, but I think I was able to switch gears and do well afterwards,” commented 17-year-old Ojima. He qualified for the parallel bars final, scoring 14.066 points behind American Danila Leykin (14.100).

Karl Edrew Yulo makes final in 4 events

Meanwhile, Filipino bet Karl Eldrew Yulo has qualified for Saturday’s floor, vault, horizontal bar and all-around events final.

The younger brother of Paris Olympics double-gold medalist Carlos Edriel, Yulo scored 14.233 points to finish second in the floor exercise behind Russian Arsenii Dukhno (14.500) in the qualifications.

Yulo was fifth in vault (13.750), sixth in horizontal bar and 15th in all-around.

“My wish came true, but my job is still not finished. I will do better and give my 100 percent in all my final events,” said Yulo.

Meanwhile, the qualifications and the team ranking in the women’s division was scheduled Friday. (PNA)

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